Gang-related music videos driving gun violence in DC: report

A new report claims D.C. gang members making music videos taunting their rivals on social media are the primary drivers of gun violence in the nation's capital.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council – an independent government agency – interviewed more than 70 Metropolitan Police Department officers and Violence Interrupters.

The report also reveals that most suspects who commit homicides have been arrested about 10 times beforehand.

Related article

The council says there has been an extraordinary increase in the number of juveniles involved in homicides and shootings.

On Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed prosecuting more juveniles in the District.

"We think a lot of things need to change. We think for example, that we need to have greater prosecution of juveniles. We have seen our kids become more violent at younger ages and have less accountability." Mayor Bowser said.

D.C.'s Attorney General Brian Schwalb is responsible for prosecuting juveniles. A spokesperson for Schwalb's Office pushed back on the mayor Tuesday, saying they prosecute 85% of gun possession cases involving a minor and 65% of carjacking cases.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.







