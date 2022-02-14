GambetDC app glitches during Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports betting days of the year.

But not everyone was able to use mobile betting in D.C. Gambet, the mobile betting app run by the D.C. Lottery, was down for part of Sunday for Apple users.

The Lottery says all Android users were able to do mobile betting, and D.C.’s in-person kiosks were working all day Sunday.

The Lottery tells FOX 5 this was an issue caused by the app’s vendor not doing an update with Apple, which meant customers couldn’t place bets.

The Lottery sent an email to users apologizing for the issue and saying it’s been resolved, encouraging people to download the newest app update.

This isn’t the first time the app’s functionality, or lack thereof at times, has come under scrutiny.

In a D.C. Auditor General’s report released last fall talking about sports betting in D.C., it said sports betting was falling short in the District.

Part of it was due to things outside the District’s control, like the pandemic.

But it specifically said to improve the app: "Improving the GambetDC app’s user experience and resolving technical issues experienced by users to attract additional betters."

The lottery also highlighted some issues unique to D.C., including buffer zones that prohibit betting in certain parts of the District, which some users may not know about. Monday night, the D.C. Lottery said they’re continuing to work on the app.

"We understand that the functionality and user experience can be enhanced. We are in the process of making significant enhancements to the user interface and players will have a better with GamBetDC," a lottery spokesperson said in a statement.

What those improvements will be and when we’ll see them are to be determined. As is an estimate of the exact amount of potential revenue the district lost as a result of this issue from Super Bowl Sunday.