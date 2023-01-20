Expand / Collapse search

Gaithersburg's Lakeforest Mall set to close at the end of March

By John Colucci
Published 
Montgomery County
FOX 5 DC

On this week's DMV Zone, we talked to our digital partners "The MoCo Show" about the plan to close Lakeforest Mall at the end of March after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg

This comes on the heels of Macy's announcing its closure just a couple of weeks earlier. 

It got us thinking - and digging back into our FOX 5 DC archives to find "B-Roll Footage" from the holiday period in 1994 (complete with fashions from that era!) You can watch it below. 

