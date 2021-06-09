Gaithersburg mom hopes passion for baking will help her son beat rare illness

A Gaithersburg mom is asking for the community to rally around to help her turn her passion for baking into an opportunity to help her son beat a rare illness.

Jaycee Garcia is currently in the running in an international baking contest. If she wins, the cash prize would be a huge boost to help pay for her son’s medical bills.

Garcia’s 7-year-old son C.J. has been through 36 surgeries and counting for a rare condition called prune belly syndrome.

She’s asking people in the community to get online and vote for her to help her win.

Garcia is currently in the top 50 among the 1000 people participating in the contest.

The winner will be featured in Bake from Scratch magazine – and take home $20,000 and other prizes.

The Garcia family is currently facing $80,000 in medical bills – and that number is growing.

Find out how to vote in the contest.

You can also find out more here, and here.