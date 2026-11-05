Gaithersburg man dies after he was found shot in Rockville

The Brief A Gaithersburg man died after he was found shot in Rockville. Richard Ulysses Hernandez was found in the 200 block of North Washington Street. Police initially believed he was the victim of a hit-and-run.



A Gaithersburg man died after he was found with a gunshot wound in a Rockville roadway early on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of North Washington Street around 12:25 a.m. for a report of a person down in the roadway. They arrived and began rendering aid, thinking the man was a victim of a hit-and-run.

While providing aid, officers discovered that the man, identified as 33-year-old Richard Ulysses Hernandez, of Gaithersburg, had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The Chief Medical Examiner ruled Hernandez’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a GoFundMe page, Hernandez was a father, brother and uncle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Montgomery County police at 1-866-411-8477 or by submitting a tip online.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Trader Joes at 200 North Washington Street, Rockville, Maryland