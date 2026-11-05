Gaithersburg man dies after he was found shot in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Gaithersburg man died after he was found with a gunshot wound in a Rockville roadway early on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to Montgomery County Police.
Officers were called to the 200 block of North Washington Street around 12:25 a.m. for a report of a person down in the roadway. They arrived and began rendering aid, thinking the man was a victim of a hit-and-run.
While providing aid, officers discovered that the man, identified as 33-year-old Richard Ulysses Hernandez, of Gaithersburg, had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
The Chief Medical Examiner ruled Hernandez’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the chest.
According to a GoFundMe page, Hernandez was a father, brother and uncle.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Montgomery County police at 1-866-411-8477 or by submitting a tip online.
Trader Joes at 200 North Washington Street, Rockville, Maryland
The Source: Information in this article is from Montgomery County Police.