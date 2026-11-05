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Gaithersburg man dies after he was found shot in Rockville

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FOX 5 DC
News
Published November 5, 2026 4:05 PM EST
Published November 5, 2026 4:05 PM EST
police investigate early-morning murder in Rockville; Wheaton stabbing victim’s family speaks out
police investigate early-morning murder in Rockville; Wheaton stabbing victim’s family speaks out

police investigate early-morning murder in Rockville; Wheaton stabbing victim’s family speaks out

Montgomery County police are investigating a murder in Rockville; the family of a man who was stabbed to death in Wheaton spoke out and more top headlines. 

The Brief

    • A Gaithersburg man died after he was found shot in Rockville.
    • Richard Ulysses Hernandez was found in the 200 block of North Washington Street.
    • Police initially believed he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Gaithersburg man died after he was found with a gunshot wound in a Rockville roadway early on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to Montgomery County Police. 

Officers were called to the 200 block of North Washington Street around 12:25 a.m. for a report of a person down in the roadway. They arrived and began rendering aid, thinking the man was a victim of a hit-and-run.

While providing aid, officers discovered that the man, identified as 33-year-old Richard Ulysses Hernandez, of Gaithersburg, had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The Chief Medical Examiner ruled Hernandez’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a GoFundMe page, Hernandez was a father, brother and uncle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Montgomery County police at 1-866-411-8477 or by submitting a tip online.

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Trader Joes at 200 North Washington Street, Rockville, Maryland

The Source: Information in this article is from Montgomery County Police. 

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