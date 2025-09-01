Gaithersburg man charged with murder following Sunday shooting

article

The Brief Luis Antonio Quintanilla, 39, allegedly shot his partner, Maritza Ferman Sorto, 35, early Sunday morning. He's been charged with first-degree murder. He's currently being held in Irving, Texas awaiting extradition to Maryland.



A Gaithersburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Luis Antonio Quintanilla, 39, is currently being held in Irving, Texas awaiting extradition to Maryland. He allegedly shot his partner, Maritza Ferman Sorto, 35. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

On Aug. 31 at approximately 2:42 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9000 block of Centerway Road in Gaithersburg, police say. Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to Quintanilla and Sorto's residence, which they shared.

Once on scene, officers found Sorto outside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They performed life-saving efforts, but Sorto was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Quintanilla was tracked down by police in Texas after being alerted by people who knew he was wanted and contacted the Irving Police Department.