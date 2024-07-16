A Gaithersburg couple is lucky to be alive after a lightning strike sparked a fire that destroyed their home.

Disaster struck on Monday around 5 p.m. at the home on the 14800 block of Braemar Crescent Way. Severe thunderstorms swept across the region, bringing with them heavy wind and rain. As the storms moved through, lightning struck the home, sparking a fire in the attic area.

Yetunde Joseph and her husband were home at the time and quickly escaped. Joseph said her family had just returned to town after several months away following the death of her brother. She said they returned early Monday morning – less than 12 hours before the disaster.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Gaithersburg home destroyed after lightning strike sparks fire

"It's one step at a time. We just take this day, and we, you know, do the next thing and just try and rebuild," Joseph said. The family was allowed to enter the home and retrieve items from inside.

Images from inside the home show the extent of the damage. The Red Cross says it will provide the family with food and housing vouchers.