Gabby Petito case: Plane flies over Brian Laundrie home in Florida with ‘Justice 4 Gabby’ banner

As the autopsy results for Gabby Petito are being finalized and authorities continue to search for the person of interest in her case, protests are still ongoing outside Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

On Monday, a plane flew over the home, displaying a banner that read, "Justice 4 Gabby – tiktok times up."

Video shared by Jonathan Riches shows the plane flying over the city with the banner as protesters shout "justice for Gabby" and "say her name, Gabby Petito."

It’s been about three weeks since Brian’s parents allegedly last saw him. They reported him missing on Sept. 17, setting off a search that included reported sightings of him as far as the Appalachian Trail. Crews spent days in the gator-infested Carlton Reserve after his parents told police he was headed there without his wallet or phone.

Gabby was reported missing on Sept. 11, and her remains were found the in the Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. Two days later, the FBI confirmed the body was Gabby and her manner of death was ruled a homicide. The exact cause has yet to be determined.

Gabby Petito death

Almost one month after she was reported missing, Gabby was found in the Wyoming park. She was traveling with her fiancé – and only person of interest in her case – Brian across the country. Their journey began in Long Island back in July with the goal of reaching Oregon by the end October, according to their social media accounts.

However, on Sept. 1, Brian returned to his parents home with the camper van the engaged couple were using. Gabby was also living in North Port, but she wasn't with him when he arrived home. When Gabby's family reported her missing ten days later, police said Brian and his family were refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Her remains were found Sept. 19. A funeral was held one week after and her family used an empty urn during the services, The FBI has not released Gabby's body to her family, nor have they provided a timeline as to when they might do so.

Brian Laundrie search

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to locate Brian.

On Sept. 16, North Port police said they knew of Brian's location, but on the following day, his parents reported him missing, saying they haven't heard from him since Sept. 14. It prompted an extensive search of the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre park in Sarasota County, which failed to find him.

Later on, it was revealed that the family took Brian camping at Fort De Soto after he returned from the van trip, but according to their attorney, Brian left the campsite with his family.

Brian's mom, Roberta Laundrie on Aug. 24 initially made reservations for two people to camp at Fort De Soto Park Campground in Tierra Verde between Sept. 1-3, about 75 miles north of the family’s home in North Port, but she canceled those reservations on Aug. 31, according to documents obtained by FOX News.

On Sept. 3, she made a new reservation for three people to camp on the weekend of Sept. 6-8. Other documents obtained by Fox News show the Laundries checked in to the campground on Sept. 6 and checked out on Sept. 8.

Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, confirmed that Cassie Laundrie met her brother and parents on Sept. 6 at the Fort De Soto Park campsite. However, his comments came after she spoke to ABC News, saying she hadn't been able to talk to her brother.

"And I guess if you're - what's, just kind of as his sister, the oddest thing to you about all this, if you had to?" the interviewer asked, according to a transcript on ABC's website.

"That I haven't been able to talk to him," Cassie Laundrie replied. "I wish I could talk to him."

Cassie Laundrie explained the exchange to the protesters Monday.

"The media ended up misconstruing what I said when they asked me if I had seen my brother," she said. "Like I said in the beginning, they didn't say have you seen Brian. It was, 'What's the weirdest thing about this all?'"

