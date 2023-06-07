Funeral service owner arrested in fatal shooting at 10-year-old's funeral

The owner of a funeral service company was arrested for murder Wednesday in the wake of a fatal shooting at the funeral of 10-year-old Arianna Davis.

48-year-old Wilson Chavis of Hughesville, MD, was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ronald Steven Banks. Banks was a pallbearer at a burial service at the cemetery.

Chavis was providing funeral and burial services for Davis, a young girl who was killed by a stray bullet on Mother's Day. Police say that ahead of the burial service, Chavis confronted two people who were affiliated with a different funeral service company with which he had a long-standing business dispute.

After several funeral attendees became upset with Chavis and confronted him, police say he pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting Banks and grazing an adult female.

Chavis then fled the cemetery. Police pulled him over shortly after, and he was taken into custody. He's been charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder, and related charges.