Fulton County jail officer speaks out about having part of ear bitten off by inmate

A female Fulton County jail officer was outweighed by 75 pounds, but she kept calm after an inmate tackled her to the concrete jail floor.

She spoke about the ordeal. It was bizarre, Brooklyn Unitas recalled.

Fulton County jail officer Brooklyn Unitas was tackled and bitten by an inmate (FOX 5 Atlanta). Expand

As the inmate grabbed at her head, she said, he bit her not once but twice.

A piece of her right ear came off. It was never located.

Unitas had been feeding inmates on a floor that houses mentally challenged individuals.

Other inmates who help with the feeding due to their status as low-level offenders came to her aid. They wrestled the inmate off of her.

Unitas grabbed her taser and used it while backup deputies ran to that floor.

"Focusing on the big picture," Unitas told FOX 5, "I am alive, not seriously injured."

James Dosen is accused of tackling and biting Fulton jail officer Unitas (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The 25-year-old said that is what matters and the incident will not deter her from continuing in her law enforcement career.

There have been several issues involving officers and inmates at the Fulton County Jail over the last few months, including the death of inmate Lashawn Thompson. Those issues include an officer who has been accused of submitting fraudulent overtime time sheets; an officer who allowed an inmate to film her in a supervisor's chair, simulating a sex act with the prisoner; and another detention officer who was accused of taking part in an attack on a Fulton inmate by unlocking a door to a housing pod, allowing the purported attacker to move into a different housing zone.