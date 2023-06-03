Friday night shooting involving juvenile under investigation in Silver Spring

Authorities from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) responded to a reported shooting incident on Friday night around 9:58 pm in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered several shell casings scattered across the parking lot. The shooting had resulted in damage to three vehicles and an apartment building.

A female juvenile victim was identified at the scene and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her injuries are currently determined to be non life-threatening.

Law enforcement officials are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting.

Residents and community members in the vicinity of Stewart Lane are advised to remain vigilant and report any relevant information that may assist law enforcement in their investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Scene of shooting in Silver Spring

The MCPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact their anonymous tipline at 301-279-8000.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.