French bulldog stolen from car at Prince George’s County gas station

The Brief A 2-year-old French Bulldog was stolen from a car parked at a gas station in Camp Springs, Maryland. The theft was reported at the Royal Farms gas station on the 5200 block of Auth Road. Brain is described as a merle French bulldog. He has a noticeable protruding left eardrum due to a medical condition.



Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 2-year-old French bulldog that was stolen from inside a car Thursday, Oct. 8 at a Camp Springs gas station.

What we know:

The dog, named Brain, was taken from a vehicle that was parked at the Royal Farms gas station on the 5200 block of Auth Road.

According to two witnesses who did not want to appear on camera, the dog's owner parked at the station and went inside the convenience store before the suspect took the dog from the vehicle.

Brain is described as a 2-year-old merle French bulldog. Due to a prior medical condition, he has a noticeable protruding left eardrum.

What they're saying:

Patrons pumping gas at the station expressed frustration and disbelief over the crime.

"I honestly can't believe that. Like that's petty first of all, and it's like inhumane," one customer said. "You know, they're probably gonna sell it. That's what I'm thinking. But it's, it's, it's messed up. Like I would be heartbroken. My baby, your pet is like, you know, that's your family. Somebody stole my dog. We fighting."

According to data from Direct Line Pet Insurance, French bulldogs are frequently targeted by thieves because they remain in high demand and carry a resale value reaching thousands of dollars.

Prince George’s County police continue to investigate the theft and urge anyone with information about Brain's whereabouts to contact the department.