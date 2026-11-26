The Brief Powerful winds and heavy rain from a Thanksgiving Day storm toppled trees across the region Thursday morning, Nov. 26. In Kensington, Maryland, a large tree crashed onto an occupied home in the 3200 block of Geiger Avenue near Kensington Boulevard, causing significant structural damage, though no injuries were reported. At the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, officials elevated crossing protocols to full wind restrictions, barring tractor-box trailers weighing under 64,000 pounds as gusts buffeted vehicles.



Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts from a Thanksgiving Day nor'easter lashed the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region on Thursday morning, Nov. 26, trapping a motorist under a fallen tree on the George Washington Memorial Parkway, knocking down trees and wires across Northern Virginia and Maryland, and forcing strict wind restrictions on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

What we know:

In Kensington, Maryland, a massive tree crashed into the second-story master bedroom of an occupied home in the 3200 block of Geiger Avenue near Kensington Boulevard just after 8 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. The fallen tree caused significant structural damage and left clothing and insulation exposed to the elements.

The homeowners were downstairs in their kitchen and managed to escape without injury after the tree fell. Neighbors told FOX 5 the impact shook surrounding homes and prompted them to immediately call and check on the family.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service)

County building inspectors were notified and posted an unsafe-structure notice on the residence – marking the third home in the area condemned by inspectors Thursday morning due to fallen trees. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service also responded Thursday morning to the 10600 block of Lombardy Road in Silver Spring after another large tree fell onto an occupied single-family home.

Elsewhere in Montgomery County, storm damage disrupted holiday travel and neighborhood streets:

Glenmont road closure: A large downed tree and dark traffic signals forced authorities to close a stretch of Georgia Avenue near Rippling Brook Drive and May Street, with detours in place as crews worked to clear the roadway.

Chevy Chase: High winds snapped a tree in a residential neighborhood, sending debris crashing across the roadway and onto a parked vehicle.

Across Northern Virginia, high winds also brought down trees and utility lines during the morning commute:

George Washington Memorial Parkway: Arlington County Fire and EMS crews responded around 7:03 a.m. to the southbound GW Parkway just north of Spout Run Parkway after a falling tree struck a vehicle. Firefighters extricated one trapped occupant from the car; the patient was treated and transported to Virginia Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reston road closure: Fairfax County Police reported that Olde Georgetown Court was closed in both directions at Leigh Mill Road due to a fallen tree and downed wires, with utility crews responding to make repairs.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy of Arlington Fire and EMS)

Bay Bridge Restrictions:

Across Maryland, emergency management officials closely monitored high winds and coastal surge on Thursday:

Chesapeake Bay Bridge: Officials elevated crossing rules to full wind restrictions Thursday morning, prohibiting tractor-box trailer combinations with a gross weight under 64,000 pounds from crossing. Maryland State Police directed trucks to pull over and park on approach roads while passenger vehicles faced strong crosswinds.

Annapolis: Downtown business owners braced for coastal flooding ahead of Thursday evening's 6:46 p.m. high tide – amplified by a full moon – installing door barricades and preparing sump pumps.

Eastern Shore: Along the coast, strong winds whipped surf onto the Ocean City boardwalk, causing beach erosion and prompting authorities to close several Eastern Shore beaches for the day.

What they're saying:

In downtown Annapolis, a longtime store owner told FOX 5 that while Thanksgiving is normally a busy weekend for local shops, decades of experience with tidal flooding have taught businesses how to prepare.

"It's disappointing because Thanksgiving is generally a really good day for us and a good weekend," the store owner said. "Anytime you get bad weather like this, it comes and goes, and after 50 years, you learn to roll with the punches."

He added that he expected Thursday evening's tide to pose the biggest test: "I think the next high tide is probably going to be the one that's the most significant, and we'll just sit tight here. I have a barricade that we've been using for decades, and we just fasten it into the front door jamb here and it seals our entry, and what little water does get in, we have several pumps that we can just pump it back out."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released estimated reopening times for Olde Georgetown Court in Reston or Georgia Avenue in Glenmont, or whether worsening gusts will force a full closure of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge later Thursday.