Juvenile charged with illegally recording in Loudoun County school bathroom
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A juvenile boy has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal filming at a Loudoun County high school, deputies announced Friday.
What we know:
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced that the boy had been charged in connection with the investigation at Freedom High School.
PREVIOUS: Loudoun sheriff investigating alleged bathroom recording at Freedom High School
Last week, Freedom High School Principal Tania Brown told families that school administrators became aware of a report alleging a student used an electronic device to record another student in a school bathroom.
Later, Brown clarified to school families that the investigation is not believed to involve a single isolated incident. On Friday, LCSO officials said they are investigating illegal filming in at least one other location, but did not say where.
What we don't know:
Because of the suspect's age, police did not identify them or provide any information about the specific charges.
What you can do:
Investigators asked anyone with information about any alleged illegal filming incidents to contact the sherrif's office at 703-777-1021.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 5 reports.