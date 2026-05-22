Juvenile charged with illegally recording in Loudoun County school bathroom

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The Brief A juvenile boy has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal recording in a bathroom at Freedom High School. Sheriff's deputies say they are investigating more alleged illegal filming in at least one other location. Loudoun County Public Schools told the school community that the investigation is not believed to involve a single isolated incident.



A juvenile boy has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal filming at a Loudoun County high school, deputies announced Friday.

What we know:

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced that the boy had been charged in connection with the investigation at Freedom High School.

PREVIOUS: Loudoun sheriff investigating alleged bathroom recording at Freedom High School

Last week, Freedom High School Principal Tania Brown told families that school administrators became aware of a report alleging a student used an electronic device to record another student in a school bathroom.

Later, Brown clarified to school families that the investigation is not believed to involve a single isolated incident. On Friday, LCSO officials said they are investigating illegal filming in at least one other location, but did not say where.

What we don't know:

Because of the suspect's age, police did not identify them or provide any information about the specific charges.

What you can do:

Investigators asked anyone with information about any alleged illegal filming incidents to contact the sherrif's office at 703-777-1021.