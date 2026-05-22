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Juvenile charged with illegally recording in Loudoun County school bathroom

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Published  May 22, 2026 4:51 PM EDT
Loudoun County
FOX 5 DC
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Illustration photograph of a camera lens or a camera eye in Clermont-Ferrand France on January 15 2025 (Photo by Romain Costaseca / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN COSTASECA/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A juvenile boy has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal recording in a bathroom at Freedom High School.
    • Sheriff's deputies say they are investigating more alleged illegal filming in at least one other location.
    • Loudoun County Public Schools told the school community that the investigation is not believed to involve a single isolated incident.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A juvenile boy has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal filming at a Loudoun County high school, deputies announced Friday.

What we know:

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced that the boy had been charged in connection with the investigation at Freedom High School.

PREVIOUS: Loudoun sheriff investigating alleged bathroom recording at Freedom High School

Last week, Freedom High School Principal Tania Brown told families that school administrators became aware of a report alleging a student used an electronic device to record another student in a school bathroom.

Later, Brown clarified to school families that the investigation is not believed to involve a single isolated incident. On Friday, LCSO officials said they are investigating illegal filming in at least one other location, but did not say where.

What we don't know:

Because of the suspect's age, police did not identify them or provide any information about the specific charges.

What you can do:

Investigators asked anyone with information about any alleged illegal filming incidents to contact the sherrif's office at 703-777-1021.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 5 reports.

Loudoun CountyCrime and Public Safety