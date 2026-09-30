German Club Paderborn defeats DC United 1-0 in international friendly at Audi Field

The Brief German squad Paderborn defeated D.C. United with a final score of 1-0 Wednesday. The match at Audi Field in D.C. was a celebration of global sports culture. The exhibition match drew passionate fans for both teams.



Fans packed Audi Field for an international friendly that brought competitive soccer energy to the District. German squad Paderborn defeated D.C. United with a final score of 1-0.

What we know:

While D.C. United fell short on the scoreboard, the match was a celebration of global sports culture.

Paderborn, a club that recently earned promotion to Germany’s top soccer league, the Bundesliga, traveled to Washington as part of a week-long stay in the nation's capital. Beyond the pitch, the team's itinerary includes local community visits and marketing activities.

D.C. United color analyst Bruce Murray highlighted the deeper value of these international showcases, noting a conversation with Paderborn's sporting director.

"Paderborn has come over here to the United States, bringing all of their young people," Murray said. "He said, 'Listen man, we want our players to have culture. We want them to understand the world and travel.' As a player, as a World Cup player, I traveled to 38 countries. That was my education."

Taking place during the FIFA International Window, the exhibition match drew passionate crowds wearing D.C. United’s black-and-red alongside supporters in Paderborn's traditional German colors. The stands echoed with cheers, chanting and flag-waving throughout the match.

What they're saying:

For local fans, the visit offered both a spectacle and a bridge between different soccer traditions.

"I think it’s super cool. It’s amazing to have those people in D.C.," one fan said. "We bring so many different cultures. I love it."

"It's great. It's putting more eyes on the league," said D.C. United fan Javier Corrales. "Hopefully it leads to more friendlies with other Bundesliga teams."

German-born fan Bjorn Hanann noted that while Paderborn might not have been a household name for every American fan before kick-off, events like this build instant recognition.

Another attendee, Alexander Chakran, pointed to a broader trend of growing soccer enthusiasm across the nation.

"I think there’s more people like me that are going to more soccer games, especially more stateside soccer games, than I think we ever imagined," Chakran said.

With the exhibition match wrapped up, D.C. United now turns its attention back to Major League Soccer action. The club hits the road on October 10 for a high-profile match up against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.