Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner giveaway: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help needy in DC area

The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals.

More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park.

Officials say they will provide families with a turkey as well as a bag of additional food, including shelf-stable items and fresh produce, to help D.C. area residents complete their Thanksgiving meals.

The food distribution continues this week at:

- KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory near Scherzer Field on Tuesday, Nov. 22

- Oakcrest Community Center in District Heights, Md. on Wednesday, Nov. 23

Each location will offer drive-through and walk-up Thanksgiving meal distribution from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Nationals Philanthropies is dedicated to helping all residents of the Greater Washington, D.C. region have the opportunity to thrive," said Tal Alter, Chief Executive Officer of Washington Nationals Philanthropies. "Food insecurity is chief among the concerns of communities affected by poverty, particularly in a season that emphasizes food and family. Thanks in large part to the significant contributions of our partners at BetMGM, we are able to bring Thanksgiving meals directly to more residents, meeting them where they are throughout the region."

More information is available online. Fans interested in supporting Nationals Philanthropies can find more information here.