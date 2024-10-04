Free lead testing offered after potential exposure at Virginia school

article

In response to possible lead exposure at Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School, the Alexandria Health Department, and Alexandria City Public Schools have partnered to offer free blood lead level testing.

Families, staff, and volunteers have been urged to take advantage of the testing, which is available at the city’s health department.

The school has been closed for eight days and will remain closed while abatement efforts continue. An updated message about the school reopening is expected Friday, according to an email from a school spokesperson.

The testing site, located on the fourth floor of the Alexandria Health Department building, provides free tests and follow-up care, including medical intervention if needed. Unless a person’s lead levels are extremely high, officials recommend a diet rich in iron, calcium, and vitamin C.

"You don't get the results immediately," said Dr. David Rose, Director of the Alexandria Health Department. "It may take 1 to 4 days, and we’re planning on follow-ups by the middle of next week. If you have low or moderate lead exposure, the focus is on nutritional interventions, making sure you have calcium, vitamin C, and iron. But there are medications that help to bind the metal and allow you to excrete it from your body."

More than a dozen families visited the testing site Friday, though the area was empty while FOX 5 was inside.

In a message to the school community, Dr. Alicia Hart, Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools, outlined details of the testing.

Testing will be conducted at the Alexandria Health Department on Thursday, October 3, and Friday, October 4, with walk-in availability during specified hours.

The health department will also provide interpretation services, and no insurance information or ID is required.

Results will be communicated to families within a week. For those with elevated lead levels, further steps, including additional tests, will be provided at no cost.

Parents are encouraged to prepare their children for the quick finger-prick test by explaining the process in a calm, positive way.