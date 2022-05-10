Free groceries to be provided at new Prince George's County library events

A new program to provide residents of Prince George's County with free groceries at county libraries has been launched, according to the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System.

The program, called "Community Health Worker in the Library," provides residents in communities throughout the county with an opportunity to take a preventative health assessment and receive free groceries.

Public health workers will be available during distribution events to answer questions about community health resources and services and provide free KN95 masks and COVID-19 rapid test kits while supplies last.

PHOTO: Prince George's County

"Health equity is one of the most important priorities in public health today and is a top priority for the Health Department," said Dr. Ernest Carter, Prince George’s County Health Officer. "This great partnership with our County library system is just another way that we are shifting the narrative, focusing on systems and social structures, and amplifying the significance of community health workers in improving health outcomes for Prince Georgians."

Grocery distributions will take place indoors one to two days per week at select PGCMLS branch libraries in May and June. Up to 100 grocery bags will be available each week at each location. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The Library has a long history of mobilizing to support health and food security initiatives, including COVID-19 vaccine clinics and test kit distribution, summer meals for K-12 students, promoting health care enrollment, and hosting essential resource distributions," said PGCMLS CEO Roberta Phillips. "Our team is grateful for the opportunity to continue this work with the Prince George’s County Health Department, in keeping with the Library’s ‘healthy living’ strategic focus area."

Face masks are required for all visitors in PGCMLS buildings (ages 2 and up).

The Hyattsville Branch Library will host events Tuesdays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Largo-Kettering Branch Library will host events Tuesdays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 5 p.m., but only in May.

The New Carrollton Branch Library will host events Wednesdays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Spauldings Branch Library will host events Tuesdays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Upper Marlboro Branch Library will host events Wednesdays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.