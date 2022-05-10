Pay It Forward: Celebrating DMV nurses during Nurses Appreciation Week

They've gotten us through the worst of the pandemic and continue to care for our communities in our most vulnerable times, all with compassion and love. Our FOX 5 Pay It Forward crew stopped by the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center Tuesday morning to appreciate nurses for all they do.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Easterns Automotive Group sent catered meals from Thomas Thyme and Escape Foot Soaks from Naturally London to the nursing staff to thank them for paying it forward every day.

MORE PAY IT FORWARD STORIES

Advertisement

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.