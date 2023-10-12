Frederick wellness center shut down amid prostitution and human trafficking allegations

A wellness center in Frederick is being shut down after police discovered patrons were receiving more than just massages at the business.

Several complaints about suspicious activity prompted the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to launch an investigation into the Wellness Massage Center on Presidents Court.

Investigators scoped out the spot and were able to obtain a search warrant. On Wednesday, Frederick County's Human Trafficking Response Team executed the search and seizure warrant at the Wellness Massage Center, and uncovered enough evidence to prove sex acts were being performed in exchange for money.

The Frederick County Division of Planning and Zoning assisted law enforcement and issued a "stop work order" on the business, which will shut the wellness center down for now.

"Once again, because of great teamwork with our local and federal partners, we were able to effectively identify and dismantle a prostitution and human trafficking network operating in Frederick County," said Lt. Chad Atkins, FCSO Narcotics Investigations Section commander in a statement.

While charges are currently pending for the Wellness Massage Center, the sheriff's office is encouraging people who are victims of human trafficking or have information to report about this type of criminal activity, to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888 or their local law enforcement agency.