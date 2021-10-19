Frederick creating taskforce to cut down on noise violations at bars, restaurants

Some bars and restaurants in Frederick have become too noisy and now the city is creating a new task force to do something about the complaints of increased noise, liquor and code violations.

It's called the Nighttime Economy Taskforce and Frederick police say the goal is not to discipline these bars and restaurants, but to educate and work with them to make things better for everyone.

Officials say to deal with some of the issues, they plan to track trends brought by residents and other business owners, working with them to come up with solutions.

Some Frederick residents FOX 5 spoke to said they're not shocked to hear that there is going to be a taskforce and they don't think it's a bad idea, if it's done right.

"We’ve been coming out here since we moved here a year ago and it’s lively and I can tell that not everybody is going to like that, so it could wear on people," one resident said.

Other residents who live downtown tell FOX 5 the noise isn't all that bad, but they understand why some may want a taskforce.

"For the most part, like it’s minimal," one resident remarked. "It’s not at all as aggressive. I think that we have an older residential area so they’re typically woken easily."

Frederick police will be partnering with multiple agencies for this taskforce, including the county liquor board, the State's Attorney's Office, the health department and the city.