Frederick County woman charged with rape of 14-year-old boy

A Frederick County woman was arrested for rape and other sexual offenses involving a 14-year-old boy.

Officials say on July 2, the Frederick Police Department was contacted by a local doctor’s office about a possible sexual relationship involving a 14-year-old juvenile male and an adult female.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that over the course of the last year, 43-year-old Evelyn Gomez Gutierrez had intercourse with the 14-year-old on several occasions.

A warrant was issued for Gutierrez’s arrest and she was taken into custody on Aug. 17.

She is charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense. She was taken to the Frederick County Adult Center for processing.