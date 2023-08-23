Frederick County welcomes back students for new school year

Frederick County Public Schools are back in session. The school district opened its doors to students and educators Wednesday for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard visited Tuscarora High School as buses dropped off students for the first day of class.

More than 47,000 students attend a total of 69 Frederick County Public Schools. The school system has more than 7,300 employees.

The school system is Maryland’s fastest growing by student enrollment, which has grown nearly 10 percent during the past five school years. This is the second year for FCPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson.