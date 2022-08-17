Frederick County students back to class; superintendent says emphasis on student well-being, safety

Students at Frederick County Public Schools are heading back to class for the 2022-23 school year Wednesday.

The school system expects over 45,000 students will be back in the classroom for the school year.

Doctor Cheryl Dyson will head the school system as the new superintendent. Dyson told FOX 5 Wednesday that emphasis will be placed on student well-being and safety.

Dyson said the school system currently has approximately 40 teacher vacancies and additional special education teacher vacancies. School officials say some adjustments to bus routes may also be made during the first few weeks of class.

School officials say they will continue to keep families informed about positive COVID-19 cases reported to the school system. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to isolate. A face covering must be worn at all times when indoors on days six through 10.

Frederick County Public Schools say they are no longer contact tracing or responsible for enforcing quarantine.