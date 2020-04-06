Frederick County sheriff’s office: Escaped inmate tucked items in the shape of body into bed

The Frederick County sheriff’s office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a work release facility by tucking items into his bed to make it appear that a person was still there.

Officials are looking for an inmate who escaped from a work release facility in Frederick County by tucking items into his bed to make it appear that a person was still there.

They say William Glenn Smith, 51, could be seen on surveillance video running from the facility around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

His disappearance wasn’t noticed, however, until Monday morning when the inmates were told to report to work.

According to the sheriff’s office, his cell was checked multiple times – and each time he appeared to be sleeping in the bed.

Smith was committed to the detention center on March 4 on charges including second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

Smith is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants and heading toward Route 85.

The sheriff's office is warning people to refrain from approaching Smith.

If you see him, call 911.

If you have information that might help the sheriff’s office, call (301) 600-7149.

