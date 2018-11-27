Frederick County man lured 12-year-old into sexual encounter using Snapchat, police say

A Frederick County man used Snapchat to lure a 12-year-old girl into a sexual encounter at his home over the summer, according to police.

Investigators say John Warren Compton, 36, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, posed as a 14-year-old on the social media platform, although the victim later discovered that he was an adult.

According to investigators, Compton picked up the victim at her home in Pennsylvania about a month after they began chatting. He then allegedly brought her to his home and had sex with her.

Detectives reportedly took over the child's Facebook account and struck up a conversation with Compton. He agreed to meet with the victim on Sunday night at the Rocky Ridge Municipal Park in Rocky Ridge, Maryland.

Police say Compton outlined "very detailed sexual acts he would be conducting on the victim" during the conversation.

However, when he arrived at the park, Compton was greeted by Frederick County sheriff's deputies and was taken into custody.

Compton faces charges including second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and solicitation of a minor.

He is currently jailed without bond.