Frederick County building fire under investigation

Frederick County fire officials are on the scene of a building fire in downtown Frederick.

Officials say the fire was reported around 3:43 p.m. and they responded to the area of 100 block South Carroll Street.

No word on injuries or the cause of the fire. Smoke and large flames can be seen from the three sides of the building. Officials are now reporting a three alarm fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.