Frederick County begins process of reopening

For some Frederick county businesses, this weekend was the first time in weeks they could welcome customers inside.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Most other Maryland counties around D.C. are not allowing this yet, but in Frederick County, retail businesses less than 10,000 square feet can reopen at 50 percent capacity if shoppers are wearing face masks.

We talked to business owners about how the weekend went.

"It was absolutely worthwhile," said Tom Canning, owner of clothing store Zebop. "We were able to make some money and get out of some bills that we had owed basic operating costs."

Maria Peck, owner of women’s boutique Tiara Day said Saturday was busy, but Sunday was slower.

"So we’ll see," said Peck. "There are some people who are saying, ‘We’ll come out, but we’re not quite ready yet, we don’t feel safe.’ And I tell people, ‘Do what you feel comfortable with. If you want me to deliver or you want to do curbside, I can do that."

Advertisement

Peck says she’s also heard from other business owners who are choosing not to reopen yet because they don’t feel safe.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Peck said she was eager to get going again especially because she hasn’t been able to get any government loans or assistance at this point.

Small businesses are not allowed to open the doors to shoppers yet in Prince George’s, Howard, Charles, Anne Arundel or Montgomery counties.

While one shop owner told FOX 5 Sunday that she had several customers from outside Frederick, business owners were not concerned about a big rush coming in from elsewhere.

One Frederick County couple agreed that it was a "euphoric" experience to be out like this again.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

"It was definitely a nice feeling that everything is starting (to get) not better, but it’s on the downtrend to starting to get better at least," said Aaron Schreur.

If things go well, the county executive says Frederick will move fully into stage 1 of reopening and allow church services and salons and barbershops to get going again on May 29.

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic