FOX Corp donates $1M to United Jewish Appeal for Israel emergency relief

FOX Corporation announced Tuesday it has donated $1 million to United Jewish Appeal (UJA) as part of relief efforts following the devastating terror attacks that occurred in Israel.

Donations to UJA's Israel Emergency Fund will provide cash assistance to families and individuals who've been killed, wounded or kidnapped as part of the Jewish Agency's Victims of Terror Fund, trama relief and counseling to those living in bomb shelters and firsthand witnesses to terror, emergency needs to those in the line of fire, equipment for public hospitals in southern Israel where the attacks took place, enhanced services and support for Holocaust survivors and aid to military personnel and their families which covers care for the injured and costs for burial and shiva.

The Israel Emergency Fund will offer relocation to large numbers of people, including Ethiopian and Ukrainian refugees, from Israel's southern to northern border, charter flights to bring Israeli special forces back from abroad to rejoin their reserve units and mobilization of civilian volunteers to deploy resources on the ground.

FOX News viewers can donate to the Israel Emergency Fund by clicking here .

ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS, AROUND 1,000 ISRAELIS DEAD

UJA provides care for Jews in Israel, New York and around the globe and fights antisemitism through its broad network of nonprofits and grassroots organizations.

The fundraising effort comes after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, resulting in the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust.

HAMAS' ATTACKS ON ISRAEL DIRECTLY LINKS TO HOLOCAUST, ADL OFFICIAL SAYS: ‘THEIR ONLY PURPOSE IS TO MURDER JEWS’

The death toll has risen to over 1,000 Israelis and thousands more injured. More than 150 were taken as hostages to Gaza.

President Biden confirmed Tuesday that 14 Americans were among the murdered and another 20 remain missing. It is unclear how many Americans are among the those being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

