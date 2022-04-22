FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan rings bell to mark last round of chemotherapy

A celebration for FOX 5's Ayesha Khan!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

After five months and 16 rounds, Thursday marked her last round of chemotherapy in her battle with breast cancer.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Friday her port will be removed and a cycle of rigorous radiation will begin.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Ayesha says she considers herself incredibly lucky to have made it this far in her journey since being diagnosed in July.

Advertisement

From all of us here at FOX 5 -- we are so proud of you and stand with you!