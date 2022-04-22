Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan rings bell to mark last round of chemotherapy

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:55AM
News
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan celebrated 16 rounds of chemo officially being done Thursday! FOX 5 was there to capture the moment she got to ring the bell.

WASHINGTON - A celebration for FOX 5's Ayesha Khan!

After five months and 16 rounds, Thursday marked her last round of chemotherapy in her battle with breast cancer.

Friday her port will be removed and a cycle of rigorous radiation will begin.

Ayesha says she considers herself incredibly lucky to have made it this far in her journey since being diagnosed in July.

From all of us here at FOX 5 -- we are so proud of you and stand with you!