Fox 5’s Ayesha Khan inspiring others to get tested for breast cancer

April 21st marked a major milestone for our own Ayesha Khan.

Friday, Khan joined anchor Marina Marraco in the FOX 5 studio for the first time in almost 8 months. She spoke about ringing the bell that marked the end of 16 rounds of chemo to treat stage 3 breast cancer, and the support she's received throughout her journey.

Since February, Khan has been taking FOX 5 viewers behind the scenes of her experience through the series, "Cancer: Fight over Fear."

Khan said the celebration at the Aquilino Cancer Center in Montgomery County, Maryland was one for the books.

"This is my official reality," she said. "I can’t believe I made it this far."

Khan said that while one of the most trying challenges of her experience with breast cancer is over, the treatment isn’t.

She still has to complete six weeks of daily radiation followed by hormone therapy that will last for about 10 years.

Part 2 of "Cancer: Fight over Fear," aired on Thursday Feb. 17 where Ayesha shared her life post single mastectomy.

"For now, I’m just soaking in the milestones as they come, reminding myself to never disconnect and stay in the present," Khan said.

Ever since Khan’s story aired, many people including co-workers have been so much more proactive and vigilant about taking charge of their health, she said.

They are even encouraging their loved ones to do the same.

Fox 5’s Ayesha Khan shares wellness resources and help for mental health during cancer treatment

Khan said she received a lot of messages from women her age, younger and older saying that they are making appointments to get their mammograms done.

It’s something they admit they had been putting off until they saw her story.

Khan said that she continues to receive a tremendous outpouring of love and encouragement from the community and her FOX 5 family.

She's thankful for all the care packages, get-well-soon cards from viewers, special prayer blankets, and even the food one of her managers dropped off at her family's home.