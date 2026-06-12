FOX 5 Zip Trip heads to Lorton, Virginia

FOX 5 is bringing its beloved Zip Trip summer tradition to Lorton, Virginia, highlighting the community’s unique blend of history, natural beauty and small-town charm.

Join your Good Day DC favorites on location as the FOX 5 team explores what makes Lorton one of Fairfax County’s most distinctive destinations.

Nestled along the Occoquan River, Lorton is known for its rich history, vibrant arts scene and abundance of outdoor recreation.

Throughout the morning, FOX 5 will showcase the people, places and hometown pride that define this growing Northern Virginia community. Whether it’s exploring local landmarks, celebrating neighborhood traditions or highlighting hidden gems, the Zip Trip team will capture the spirit that makes Lorton special.

Join FOX 5 as we spotlight the stories, attractions and community connections that make Lorton a standout destination in Fairfax County.