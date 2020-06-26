Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback: North Beach

NORTH BEACH, Md. - The coronavirus pandemic is making us change the way we do one of our favorite summer traditions -- FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS!

So instead -- we're taking you back to when we visited North Beach! Located in Calvert County on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay, North Beach offers fun in the sun at the beach, strolls and bike rides on the boardwalk and a colorful history definitely worth exploring!

Check out the videos and relive the fun we had in North Beach on this FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback Friday!

You can check out more of our FOX 5 Zip Trip fun!

If you were out-and-about during our past FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS and take photos of the fun - post them online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback North Beach: Dancing in the street!

A FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback to North Beach where we were dancing in the street!

FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback North Beach: 5 Must Stops

Checking out the 5 Must Stops during our FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback to North Beach.