FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback: Bowie

It's time for a walk down FOX 5 Zip Trip memory lane!

We had to get creative this year because of COVID-19 -- so here's a look at our visit to Bowie back in 2015 when Holly, Wisdom, Tucker and Erin visited to check out the many great things going on in Prince George's County.

Here are THE FIVE MUST STOPS we visted in 2015 -- and that you should make -- if you're planning your own Zip Trip to Bowie!

ALLEN POND PARK - Bowie's premier 85-acre multi-use park which is home to the Bowie Ice Arena, Robert V. Setera Amphitheater, Bowie Skate Park, and more!

BELAIR STABLES - Explore a 200-year racing legacy!

THE NATIONAL CAPITAL RADIO & TELEVISION MUSEUM - From new to old - learn everything you need to know about the history of radio and television!

BOWIE BAYSOX - Excitement on the field with a local Baltimore Orioles farm team!

BOWIE RAILROAD MUSEUM - The history of the rails that helped Bowie grow!