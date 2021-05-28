FOX 5 Zip Trip Clinton: 5 Must Stops!

It's the long awaited return of our FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS and our first of the season takes us to CLINTON! Located in Maryland's Prince George's County -- Clinton is packed with history and fun -- all within a stone's throw from Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting CLINTON it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

ANYTIME FITNESS: Looking to get in shape may mean working out at odd hours. That's where Anytime Fitness comes in! Open 24 -7 and with personal training options, this gym will help you keep up your fitness habit.

SURRATT HOUSE MUSEUM: History buffs will dive into this property's story with its ties to President Lincoln's murder. Maintained by the county park service, this former tavern was a stop for John Wilkes Booth. Walk through the historic house and learn about it serving as a post office and polling location.

LOUISE COSCA REGIONAL PARK: Come to the great outdoors at this over 690-acre park near Andrews Air Force Base. It boasts waterfront and wooded areas. Plus -- the nature center is where you can meet some resident animals. It’s a great park where your family can escape into the wild.

MILLER FARMS: This family run business welcomes you to their home. Visit the bakery or produce market. Pick up some vegetables especially their greens. If you can't make it out -- find their produce at some local grocers as well.

CLINTON GYMNASTICS ACADEMY: Children can expect some tumbling fun here and busy families can sign up for their after school program. Find mommy and me gym classes all the way up to competition teams.