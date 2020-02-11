FOX 5 tries Broomstick Challenge that’s sweeping social media

By now you’ve heard of the latest viral trend sweeping the nation – the "broomstick challenge!"

According to Twitter users, Monday was the only day brooms could stand on own due to a phenomenon involving the earth’s gravitational pull. One Twitter user even suggested NASA was behind the now viral revelation.

We did our homework -- and we came up empty as far as finding anything from NASA supporting the mysterious claim.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Tucker Barnes and Mike Thomas tackle the "broomstick challenge!"

But we thought we would give it a try anyway – with a unique twist that is!

Take a look and see how Tucker Barnes and Mike Thomas tackled the "broomstick challenge!"