FOX 5 remembers visit from 'Laverne & Shirley' star Cindy Williams

As the entertainment world mourns the loss of 'Laverne & Shirley' star Cindy Williams who died Monday at age 75, here at FOX 5 we’re thinking back to the fun we had when the actress visited the station years ago.

It was 2015 when she joined us in our old studios to recreate the iconic 'Laverne & Shirley' opening theme song – complete with the famous chant of "schlemiel, schlimazel!" We also caught up with her about her career and her then-upcoming projects.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Williams played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom from 1976 to 1983. She was also in films "American Graffiti" and "The Conversation," and more recently appeared in television shows "8 Simple Rules" and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit."

She leaves behind two children.