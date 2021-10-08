FOX 5 partnering with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for ‘Light the Night’ walks

article

FOX 5 is once again partnering with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walks.

The family friendly events help raise awareness and money to support families battling blood cancers.

The first walk will be Saturday at the Rockville Town Center, and it will feature FOX 5’s Wisdom Martin as emcee.

On Oct. 15, FOX 5’s Rob Desir will host a walk at the Reston Town Center.

Angie Goff and Marina Maracco will wrap things up at the National Mall on Oct. 23.

FOX 5 meteorologist Jennifer Delgado – a blood cancer survivor – will be attending the walk with her team.

You can support Jennifer’s team by visiting her fundraiser page.

