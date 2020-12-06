FOX 5 Diaper Drive to assist families in need this holiday season

article

FOX 5's diaper drive to help the Greater DC Diaper Bank kicks off on Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, FOX 5 DC is helping the Greater DC Diaper Bank kick off its third annual diaper drive to collect items for moms and their newborn babies during this holiday season.

For many families in the area, the holidays are also a time of need.

Volunteers are hoping Monday will deliver a blowout … in donations!

According to the organization, one in five families live below the federal poverty level in the greater D.C. area.

This was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Corinne Cannon, the Greater DC Diaper Bank’s founder and executive director, tells FOX 5 the organization donated diapers to around 10,000 families last year.

Cannon says they’ve already provided diapers for more than double last year’s number: around 25,000 families. Cannon said the need has skyrocketed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Without clean diapers, babies are exposed to health risks and have greater instances of hospitalization.

A 2013 Michigan State University study found salmonella, listeria and norovirus were among the germs discovered in dirty diapers.

The study says these germs can impact the child and cause illness, even when the baby is healthy.

Cannon says donations of diaper sizes 4, 5 and 6 are needed the most this year.

The actual diaper drive drop-off begins on Monday, Dec. 7, and will last until December 21st.

Donations can be taken to Greater DC Diaper Bank’s Silver Spring warehouse located at 8860 Mondard Drive. The diaper bank can provide for contactless drop-off.

Cannon says financial donations are just as important. You can also help by clearing the bank’s wish list.

The Greater DC Diaper Bank works with area partners to distribute the diapers and needed hygiene products to families in need. To find out where you can receive the donation, click here.