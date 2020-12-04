FOX 5 Diaper Drive: How you can help the Greater DC Diaper Bank

article

Having a baby should be a joyous time for a woman, but when she is struggling to take care of that baby's basic needs, it can really impact her physically and emotionally.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it especially hard for new parents.

HERE ARE THE FACTS:

One in three moms in our area report leaving their children in soiled diapers to make their supply last longer.

Two out of three moms report having to choose between diapers and food.

Diapers can cost between $70-$100 per month, and babies need six to 10 diapers per day.

Researchers found that 5.3 million children under the age of 3 live in poor or low income families.



Without clean diapers, babies are exposed to health risks and have greater instances of hospitalization.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

The actual diaper drop off day will be Monday, Dec. 7 at their Silver Spring warehouse, located at 8860 Mondard Drive, but you can also help by clearing the bank’s wishlist.