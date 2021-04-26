FOX 5 DC presents 'Pulse of the People' with Tim Kaine and Anthony Brown
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - FOX 5 DC brings you a very special Town Hall Meeting: 'Pulse of the People' with Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and Maryland Representative Anthony Brown!
FOX 5's own Jeanette Reyes and Jim Lokay get answers to YOUR questions that you submit through social media about the key issues that will help get us back to normal.
TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED:
- POTUS Address to Congress
- COVID-19 Pandemic
- Vaccination Uptake
- American Rescue Plan
- Other Public Health Information
- Infrastructure
- American Jobs Plan
- American Family Plan
- Police Reform
- George Floyd Policing Act
- Foreign Policy
- Afghanistan
Submit your questions using the hashtag #PulseofthePeople.
Join us for a live and commercial-free event Thursday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 5 DC.