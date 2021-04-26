FOX 5 DC presents 'Pulse of the People' with Tim Kaine and Anthony Brown

article

FOX 5 DC brings you a very special Town Hall Meeting: 'Pulse of the People' with Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and Maryland Representative Anthony Brown!

FOX 5's own Jeanette Reyes and Jim Lokay get answers to YOUR questions that you submit through social media about the key issues that will help get us back to normal.

TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED:

POTUS Address to Congress

COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccination Uptake

American Rescue Plan

Other Public Health Information

Infrastructure

American Jobs Plan

American Family Plan

Police Reform

George Floyd Policing Act

Foreign Policy

Afghanistan

Submit your questions using the hashtag #PulseofthePeople.

Join us for a live and commercial-free event Thursday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 5 DC.



