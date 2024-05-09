FOX 5 DC nominated for 4 Emmy Awards

Congratulations to the FOX 5 DC team for being nominated in the 66th Capital Emmy Awards!

FOX 5 DC earned two nominations in the category for long from crime and justice content for The Disappearance of Ana Walshe and Behind Closed Doors: The Murder of Lauren Charles.

The Disappearance of Ana Walshe, a documentary on what investigators found after the mother and real estate agent went missing – and her husbands indictment for her murder – was hosted by Jacqueline Matter produced by Jamie Hoskins and edited by Jacob Armstrong.

Behind Closed Doors: The Murder of Lauren Charles was hosted by Jacqueline Matter, produced by Jamie Hoskins and edited by Jesse Burkett-Hall.

Marissa Mitchell, Chanelle Oliver and Christopher Smith were nominated in the interview/discussion category for their work on "The Daily Vitamin: Mind Over Matter."

Sierra Fox was nominated in the daily news reporting category.

Mikea Turner, who recently joined the FOX 5 DC family, was also nominated twice for previous work.

The awards will be held June 24 in Bethesda, Maryland.