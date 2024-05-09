Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5 DC nominated for 4 Emmy Awards

Published  May 9, 2024 4:04pm EDT
FOX 5 DC

BETHESDA - Congratulations to the FOX 5 DC team for being nominated in the 66th Capital Emmy Awards! 

FOX 5 DC earned two nominations in the category for long from crime and justice content for The Disappearance of Ana Walshe and Behind Closed Doors: The Murder of Lauren Charles. 

The Disappearance of Ana Walshe, a documentary on what investigators found after the mother and real estate agent went missing –  and her husbands indictment for her murder – was hosted by Jacqueline Matter produced by Jamie Hoskins and edited by Jacob Armstrong. 

Behind Closed Doors: The Murder of Lauren Charles was hosted by Jacqueline Matter, produced by Jamie Hoskins and edited by Jesse Burkett-Hall. 

Marissa Mitchell, Chanelle Oliver and Christopher Smith were nominated in the interview/discussion category for their work on "The Daily Vitamin: Mind Over Matter."

The Daily Vitamin: Gia Peppers Talks 'Healed Girl Era' Podcast and More

Entertainment Journalist Gia Peppers discusses her interview with Kelly Rowland on her new podcast, 'Healed Girl Era' and more.

Sierra Fox was nominated in the daily news reporting category. 

DC deputy mayor charged with assault

One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.

Mikea Turner, who recently joined the FOX 5 DC family, was also nominated twice for previous work. 

The awards will be held June 24 in Bethesda, Maryland.