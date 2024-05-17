FOX 5 celebrates 10 years of Zip Trips with new special

FOX 5 DC is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of FOX 5’s Zip Trip.

A brand-new FOX Local special highlights many of the top moments and segments from Zip Trip over the past 10 years.

The FOX 5 team shares their favorite memories – from a Jr. Reporter push-up competition to getting proposed to by a viewer live on-air. The special captures the spirit and excitement of our Zip Trips and why they have been a party in the mornings for over a decade.

Watch the special on the FOX Local smart TV app, and be sure to catch our tenth Zip Trip season every Friday this summer!

Here's where we're heading for this year's Zip Trip!