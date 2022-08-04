Fourth suspect sentenced in 2020 shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

article

A D.C. man who had pleaded guilty to charges related to the shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal in Southeast will spend 8 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee announced the sentence for 20-year-old Daryle Bond on Thursday.

Bond had previously pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter while armed related to the case in February of 2022.

The plea agreement, which was contingent upon the Court’s approval, called for an agreed-upon term of 7.5 to 9.5 years in prison.

Following his prison term, Bond will be placed on five years of supervised release.

Davon McNeal, 11.

Three other suspects in the case pled guilty this past February, and they were sentenced in June.

21-year-old Carlo General, who was suspected of firing the fatal shot, was sentenced to 16-years of incarceration. Marcel Gordon, 27, received 10-years behind bars and 24-year-old Christen Wingfield was given 9.5 years.

All three men were also ordered to undergo 5 years of supervised release after their time is served.

Davon McNeal was a middle schooler and aspiring professional football player who was shot and killed by a stray bullet when gunfire broke out at a July 4, 2020 peace cookout.

According to government evidence, the four suspects were taking part in the cookout, which was happening in front of an apartment building located in the 1400 block of Cedar Street Southeast, when McNeal arrived in the area, exited a car, and started walking towards a basement apartment in the Frederick Douglass Garden Apartment Complex.

Investigators claim that as McNeal was walking one of the four men started running towards the entrance of the apartment building and began firing a gun towards an alleyway.

Surveillance video shows that McNeal was running towards the apartment at the time of shooting. It also shows the young boy falling after the shots are fired.

Investigators say the four mean fired several more shots in the same direction as they fled the scene toward a playground.

An autopsy later concluded that McNeal was killed as a result of a gunshot to the head.

In announcing Bond's sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those who helped investigate the case.