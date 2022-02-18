3 men plead guilty in the fatal 2020 shooting of 11-year-old boy in Southeast DC

Three men pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter while armed in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in July 2020, in Southeast DC.

Daryle Bond, 20, Marcel Gordon, 26, and Christan Wingfield, 24, all entered guilty pleas. A fourth defendant is awaiting trial for first-degree murder while armed, with aggravating circumstances, conspiracy, and other offenses. He has pleaded not guilty to charges.

According to the government’s evidence, on July 4, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Bond, Gordon, Wingfield, and a fourth man were congregating at a barbeque near the cul-de-sac in front of an apartment building in the 1400 block of Cedar Street SE.

Near the entrance of the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Davon McNeal, 11 years old, was exiting a vehicle and walking towards a basement apartment in the Frederick Douglass Garden Apartment Complex.

At a certain point, the fourth man, armed with a firearm, started running towards the entrance of the 1400 block of Cedar Street and fired his weapon towards the alley.

Gordon was running behind and fired his weapon in the same direction. Bond, armed with a firearm, too, ran towards the entrance of the 1400 block on a sidewalk on the side of the apartment building along with Wingfield, who was armed with a firearm and running on the road.

Davon was struck by one of the bullets and was on the ground in front of the apartment complex. The group subsequently ran in the direction of the playground with guns drawn. Bond, Gordon, and the fourth man all fired their firearms as they were running away from the apartment building.

A review of video surveillance footage showed that Davon was struck by one of the fired bullets as he was running towards the basement apartment. An autopsy concluded that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Bond was arrested on July 10, 2020. Wingfield was arrested on July 11, 2020. Gordon was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020. All have been in custody since their arrests.