Four wounded after shootout at Virginia Walmart

article

A sheriff's deputy, two security guards and a shoplifting suspect are all recovering from gunshot wounds after a wild shootout Saturday at a Walmart store in Loudoun County.

Police say the two Walmart security guards confronted the suspect for stealing items around 5 p.m. Saturday at the store in Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun during a "struggle" once two sheriff's deputies showed up to take him into custody.

The suspect allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy and the two security guards.

Police say they shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire outside the store. The suspect stole a getaway car from a nearby parking lot.

Police say they searched for the suspect for three hours. He crashed the stolen car in Presgraves Court in Chantilly.

Advertisement

Officers took the suspect to an area hospital, and charges were pending as of Sunday morning.

The sheriff's deputy and two store security guards who were shot are expected to survive.

FOX 5's Ike Ejiochi covered the wild scene Saturday night: