Boat ignites and explodes at Daytona Beach marina; woman flown to nearby hospital

By Stephanie Buffamonte and Neisha Molina
Published 
Updated August 22, 2022 7:54AM
A boat explosion was reported on Sunday afternoon at the Halifax Harbor Marina, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In a matter of seconds, the back half of a speed boat exploded Sunday at a marina in Florida on Sunday, sending flames and debris into the air, and a woman to the hospital to be treated for burns.

Surveillance video from a nearby building – and released by Daytona Beach Fire Department – captured the moment the explosion happened. It happened at Halifax Marina in Daytona Beach.

In total, four people were hurt, including a woman in her 50s, officials said. Three others who were hurt were treated on scene and declined to be transported to the hospital.

Police said the explosion happened shortly after a boater finished refueling his boat, and then turned the engine on. The boater told authorities that he had the blowers on, which help to eliminate gas vapors. Officials said those vapors apparently ignited, though the specific cause remains under investigation.

