Foul play suspected in case of Virginia woman missing since 2022

The search for missing Fairfax woman Amanda Childress took a new turn this week as detectives uncovered new evidence suggesting foul play.

The backstory:

The 43-year-old, last seen on March 6, 2022, has not been heard from since, and investigators now believe she may have been the victim of an assault.

The City of Fairfax Police Department has been actively investigating Childress’s disappearance, with detectives linking the case to an attack that occurred on the same day in the 10400 block of Eaton Place.

Despite extensive efforts, Amanda remains missing.

New developments have led authorities to believe there are individuals in the community who may have key information about her whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward, stressing that tips could be crucial in solving the case.

Anonymous tips leading to an arrest in this case could result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Amanda Childress is described as 5'6", weighing 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Fairfax Police Department.