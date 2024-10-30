Former University Park mayor Joel Biermann arrested on child pornography charges

The former mayor of University Park, Md. has been arrested on more than two dozen charges related to child sexual abuse materials, charging documents from the Prince George's County Police Department show.

Joel Biermann, 46, has been charged with 22 counts of possession of child pornography and six other felony charges related to solicitation and distribution.

According to Prince George's County Police, the FBI Baltimore field office notified them of an ongoing child pornography investigation in March 2024. In April 2024, the FBI subpoenaed Meta to release records from Biermann's Facebook account.

When they reviewed his account, FBI agents found over 4,500 chat messages between Biermann and an unknown subject who lives outside the United States sent between January 2021 and December 2023. The unknown subject produced sexually explicit material involving prepubescent boys and sent them to Biermann in exchange for payment.

According to the charging documents, the FBI found that between January 2021 and March 2024, Biermann made six Paypal payments to the unknown suspect totaling $858. Some of the transactions were accompanied by notes that indicated what the money was for, such as "shoot and place to rent" and "for camera and thongs."

Agents executed a search warrant at Biermann's University Park home on Oct. 28. In it, they found several electronic devices containing child pornography. A search of the folders on the devices revealed approximately 45,000 files containing child sex abuse materials. A search of Biermann's office also revealed additional incriminating items, including a young boy's underwear, the charging documents say.

Biermann was actively serving as mayor of University Park at the time that he was soliciting the photos and videos from the unknown subject. He was elected in June 2022 and his term ended in June 2024. He was then appointed to the Maryland Veterans Home Commission in July 2024.

FOX 5 reached out to the commission, which says Biermann is no longer serving on the board.

"Mr. Biermann was appointed to the Veterans Home Commission in July 2024 and attended one meeting in this volunteer capacity. He has been removed from his position on the commission, effective immediately. The Department takes such allegations seriously and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of the communities we serve," the commission said in a statement.

University Park is located between College Park and Hyattsville in Prince George's County. The town says its police department was not involved in the arrest but was made aware of the investigation by the FBI and will continue to assist as requested.