Former Tuskegee Airman Alfred Thomas Farrar dies in Virginia at 99

Alfred Thomas Farrar – a World War II veteran who flew with the famous Tuskegee Airman – died last week in his Virginia home at the age of 99.

He would have turned 100 this week, according to the Associated Press.

In 1941, Farrar traveled to Tuskegee, Alabama to train for military aviation after graduating from high school in Virginia.

His son told the Associated Press that although he was trained in the U.S. Army Air Corps program, Farrar didn’t fly any combat missions.

After serving in World War II, Farrar studied aerospace engineering, serving in the Federal Aviation Administration for four decades, the Associated Press says.

A ceremony to honor Farrar will include several planes flying over, according to his son.

